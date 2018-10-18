Local investor gets EUR 34 mln loan to expand mall in Bucharest

Local investor Andrei Pogonaru, the main shareholder of the Veranda mall in Bucharest’s Obor area, has secured a EUR 34 million loan from CEC Bank.

The loan will be used to refinance a previous one and to finance the mall’s expansion. Veranda mall will get a cinema next spring and new shops.

The mall opened in October 2016. It has 100 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket as well as 1,200 parking places, a food court area and a park.

