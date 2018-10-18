11 °C
Local investor gets EUR 34 mln loan to expand mall in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Local investor Andrei Pogonaru, the main shareholder of the Veranda mall in Bucharest’s Obor area, has secured a EUR 34 million loan from CEC Bank.

The loan will be used to refinance a previous one and to finance the mall’s expansion. Veranda mall will get a cinema next spring and new shops.

The mall opened in October 2016. It has 100 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket as well as 1,200 parking places, a food court area and a park.

