Romania’s Govt. wants to investigate energy regulation authority

Romania’s governing coalition has approved the prime minister Mihai Tudose’s request to set up a committee to investigate the National Authority for Energy Regulation (ANRE), the Social-Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea said yesterday.

The authorities and the population need to find out what is going on at ANRE and what “energy pricing games” have been played lately, Dragnea added.

Prime minister Mihai Tudose has asked the Parliament to start an investigation at ANRE, as several problems have been identified this summer. ANRE is not subordinated to the Government, and only the Parliament can “see what it’s going on there”, in order “to shed light”, Tudose said. The Government has thus requested the Parliament to start an investigation.

The local electricity bourse OPCOM has seen big increases in energy prices this year.

[email protected]