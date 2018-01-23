Investigated politicians can be part of Romania’s new government

Social Democratic Party (PSD) members who are being prosecuted can be part of the new PSD-ALDE cabinet led by former MEP Viorica Dancila, said PSD leader Liviu Dragnea yesterday.

He added that the social democrats have decided to make their own government and not allow other institutions to interfere in this process.

Dragnea’s statement shows that former ministers who were dismissed in the past after being investigated in corruption cases, may return to the government. In November 2017, former prime minister Mihai Tudose removed development minister Sevil Shhaideh and EU funds minister Rovana Plumb, loyal to Dragnea’s, from his cabinet after the National Anticorruption Directorate started investigating them for abuse of office in a case that was also connected to Dragnea. The current development minister Paul Stanescu is also targeted by a DNA investigation.

PSD’s executive national committee met on Monday afternoon when it was supposed to decide who will be part of the new cabinet. However, the PSD leaders postponed their decision for Friday and decided to talk about the changes to the governing program. Then, on Friday, the executive national committee will meet to vote each minister proposal separately.

