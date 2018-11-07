12 °C
Bucharest
Nov 07, 14:30

Internet users in Romania won’t be able to access websites with pirated movies

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Internet users in Romania will be blocked from accessing a list of websites that distribute pirated movies, a Romanian court has decided, local Profit.ro reported. The decision is not final.

Several international film studios asked that these websites should be blocked for Romanian users. The websites are filmehd.net, filmeonline2013.biz and thepiratebay.org, which has over 40 other web addresses.

The decision will apply to the clients of the main fixed internet providers in Romania, namely RCS&RDS, Telekom Romania Communications, UPC Romania, Nextgen Communications, Digital Cable Systems and Akta Telekom.

Media companies and international film studios have been battling for years with websites distributing pirated content in Romania. Many such websites were closed but other appeared.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now