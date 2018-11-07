Internet users in Romania won’t be able to access websites with pirated movies

Internet users in Romania will be blocked from accessing a list of websites that distribute pirated movies, a Romanian court has decided, local Profit.ro reported. The decision is not final.

Several international film studios asked that these websites should be blocked for Romanian users. The websites are filmehd.net, filmeonline2013.biz and thepiratebay.org, which has over 40 other web addresses.

The decision will apply to the clients of the main fixed internet providers in Romania, namely RCS&RDS, Telekom Romania Communications, UPC Romania, Nextgen Communications, Digital Cable Systems and Akta Telekom.

Media companies and international film studios have been battling for years with websites distributing pirated content in Romania. Many such websites were closed but other appeared.

