International writers come to literature festival in Romania

More than 20 writers from ten countries will come to Timisoara, a city in Western Romania, later this month, for the International Literature Festival. The sixth edition of the event will be organized between October 25 and October 28.

The program will include public lectures, debates, and dialogues between the invited writers and readers, plus two new formats: a vast poetry marathon that will bring together authors from Central and South-Eastern Europe, and the Literary Death Match.

The first two evenings of the festival will take place at the Baroque Hall of the Timisoara Museum of Art. Then, in the third evening, the readers are invited to meet ten of the most important European poets today in a marathon organized at the Great Hall of the National Theater in the city.

The last evening of the event will bring a unique format to Timisoara: the Literary Death Match, a successful project that has been traveling around the world. Conceived as a “boxing match,” the Literary Death Match brings four writers to the stage, who will try to win by reading from their own creations. A jury will decide who remains in the match. The two writers who will make it to “second round” will have to go through a secret test.

Find the festival’s full program here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]