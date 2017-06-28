International Folklore Festival in Bucharest park this weekend

Bucharest City Hall will organize a new edition of “Music and Traditions in Cismigiu” International Folklore Festival this weekend, in Cismigiu Park in downtown Bucharest.

The event, which celebrates traditions and cultural diversity, will be organized between June 30 and July 2.

The festival will kick off with a parade of Romanian and international traditional costumes, on the route George Enescu Square – Calea Victoriei – Regina Elisabeta Boulevard – Cismigiu Park. The parade will start at 15:00.

The program will also include traditional music and dance performances, a crafts and local products fair, a gastronomic area, creative workshops, and theater shows.

Moreover, the festival will also bring together more than 2,000 artists, as well as ensembles from Romania, Colombia, Poland, Serbia, Greece, Belgium, Germany, Moldova, and Côte d’Ivoire, which will perform on the main stage. The lineup of Romanian artists who will go on stage at the event includes names such as Nicolae Voiculet, Angelica Flutur, Gheorghe Zamfir, Maria Ciobanu, Angelica Stoican, and Gheorghe Turda.

There will also be a special area dedicated to young people, named Fan Zone, where artists such as Mara and Zdob si Zdub will entertain the visitors.

Entry at the festival is free. Find more information here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Festivalul Internațional de Folclor “Muzici și Tradiții în Cișmigiu” on Facebook)