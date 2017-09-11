17.5 °C
Largest international equestrian event in Romania starts this week

by Irina Marica
More than 450 horses from 19 countries in Europe and Asia will be brought to Romania for the largest international equestrian event organized in the country.

The equestrian jumping competition, called Herneacova International Jumping, will be organized in Herneacova, Timis county, from September 13 to September 17 and from September 20 to September 24.

The event comprises 42 contests with different levels of difficulty. The total prizes amount to over EUR 230,000, reports local News.ro.

Damaris Ismalun from France is the jury president, said competition director Daniel Scornea. Michel Ismalun has also come from France to organize the obstacles and contests, while Pierre Hantz is the event’s equestrian consultant.

Find out more about the event here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Herneacova International Jumping on Facebook)

