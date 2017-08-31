Romanian students win four medals at the International Earth Science Olympiad

Romanian students have won four medals at the International Earth Science Olympiad, this being the best result ever obtained by Romania’s team.

Andrei Sandu and Stefan-Razvan Balauca won gold medals, Irina Malina Strugaru got silver, and George-Valentin Datcu received the bronze medal.

The International Earth Sciences Olympiad is a competition in which the participants have to pass theoretical and practical tests individually.

To encourage collaboration between students, the teams are made up of students from different countries, which receive research topics on environmental pollution in a given geographical area and the task of creating a project with possible solutions to improve the problems in that area. In this section of the competition, Romanian students Irina Malina Strugaru, Andrei Sandu and George-Valentin Datcu, together with the international teams they were part of, were ranked on the first and second places.

The International Earth Science Olympiad was organized in Nice from August 21 to August 30, bringing together 120 students from 29 countries.

