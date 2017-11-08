International community ready for Feel at Home in Romania Fair

An event for the international community in Romania will take place on November 16 in Bucharest at Hotel Cișmigiu. Named Feel at Home in Romania Fair, it will bring together expats as well as Romanians interested in the international business community.

City Compass Media, the publisher of Romania-insider.com, co-organizes the event together with City Compass Tours & Events.

The media company will also launch the 10th anniversary issue of its travel & expat guide City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond at this fair. It will offer 200 books for free to the first participants at the fair.

The event will start at 3 PM and will last until 10 PM, and will include book and product launches, as well as a networking session in the evening. Big 4 company KPMG will also launch a bilingual startup guide at this event.

Romania’s largest foreign chambers of commerce have joined the event, together with over 30 corporate partners.

The organizers expect middle and top managers, foreign & local investors, diplomats consultants, industry professionals, Romanians having returned home to join the event.

To join the fair, the visitors need to claim their free ticket here.

More information about the event and its agenda are on the fair’s website.

[email protected]

(photo source: Expat Fair)