Romania’s Interior Ministry will buy helicopters and flight simulators

Romania’s Government adopted on Tuesday, July 17, an emergency ordinance for the centralized purchase of new helicopters and flight simulators by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry will buy 22 helicopters that it will use for emergency situations. It will also purchase at least one flight simulator for training.

These acquisitions will significantly improve the authorities’ response capacity for big emergency situations, including those in the mountains or at sea, the ministry announced.

The authorities currently have 22 aircraft (20 helicopters and 2 planes), which only cover 56% of the needs for such situations. Some of the helicopters are up to 45 years old.

The Interior Ministry will use EU funds to finance these acquisitions, which are part of a wider EUR 600 million endowment program for the emergency situations department.

