Romania’s Interior Ministry will buy new cars worth EUR 22 mln

Romania’s Interior Ministry (MAI) has initiated a public tender for the purchase of new police cars, intervention and patrol vehicles, buses, motorcycles and utility vehicles, with an estimated value of RON 100 million (EUR 22 million).

The ministry published the tender announcement on March 16 and is looking to have the vehicles delivered by November 30, at the latest, local Mediafax reported.

MAI is looking to buy at least 700 new police cars, 140 intervention and patrol vehicles, 135 vehicles for operative work, 35 special vehicles for inmate transport, 35 police motorcycles, and 90 border patrol vehicles.

The ministry’s current car park only covers little over half (53.7%) of its needs. A quarter of the car park is between 5 and 10 years old.

This is the first measure MAI takes this year to improve the working conditions for its employees. The ministry also plans to invest in new protection equipment and in revamping some police units.

