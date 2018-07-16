Romania’s Interior Ministry buys cars worth EUR 6.2 mln from Renault

Romania’s Interior Ministry has awarded a contract for the purchase of new cars worth EUR 6.21 million, without VAT, to Renault Commercial Roumanie, according to an announcement in the electronic public procurement system SEAP.

The cars will be delivered to the Driver Licenses and Registrations Division within the ministry, local News.ro reported. Renault was the only bidder for this contract, according to the public data.

Renault Commercial Roumanie manages all the domestic sales of Renault group in Romania, including those of the Dacia brand.

