Intel opens new R&D software center in Western Romania

US group Intel will open a new R&D software center next month in the Openville office complex, in the Western Romania city of Timisoara.

The center will employ around 130 people, but the staff will increase to 200 employees in the next three years.

Intel started operations in Timisoara last fall by taking over the US startup Movidius, which had an office in this city.

Openville is a mixed-use complex developed by Romanian investor Iulian Dascalu with over EUR 220 million. The office component will have a total rentable area of 130,000 sqm. The complex will include seven office buildings.

