Seven insurers ask Romanian Govt. to compensate them for capping mandatory car insurance fees

by Romania Insider
Seven of the eight insurance companies that sued the Romanian Government last year asking it to cancel a government decision to cap mandatory car insurance (RCA) prices, have filed a new lawsuit asking for over RON 56.2 million (EUR 12 million) worth of compensations, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The companies say the Government forced them to sell insurance at prices that pushed other insurers, such as Astra and Carpatica Asig into bankruptcy.

Asirom VIG asked for the highest compensations, namely RON 22.5 million (EUR 4.8 million), followed by Allianz-Tiriac, Groupama, Generali and Omniasig VIG with claims of RON 10-12 million. Uniqua and Grawe asked for smaller compensations.

The insurers are represented by local law firm Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners.

