Sonae Sierra Romania country manager leaves the company

Ingo Nissen, the country manager of Portuguese group Sonae Sierra’s operations in Romania, will leave the company.

Nissen has held this position since February 2008 and has coordinated the group’s biggest project on the local market so far, namely the opening of the ParkLake shopping mall in Eastern Bucharest.

He will be replaced with Ana Guedes de Oliveira as executive director of Sonae Sierra Developments.

The ParkLake mall opened in September 2016, following a EUR 185 million investment shared by Sonae Sierra with Irish group Caelum Development.

Mall in Bucharest signs 13 new tenants

[email protected]