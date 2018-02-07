ING names another Spaniard as head of retail in Romania

Dutch group ING has named Spaniard Javier Montes Pita as the new Head of Retail of its subsidiary in Romania.

He replaces another Spaniard, Daniel Manibardo Llano, who has been promoted to Head of Retail at ING DiBa in Germany, one of the groups biggest markets, following the good results he had with ING Romania’s retail division.

ING’s local retail division has been very active in recent years, in terms of new products launched, client base growth and integrating digital channels into the customers’ experience.

In 2015, ING launched the first instant consumer loan in Romania, which boosted the bank’s consumer loan sales, and, starting 2017, this type of loan became available online, based on electronic signature. ING Romania’s retail division almost tripled its business under Llano’s management.

The new head of retail comes from ING Spain, where he has been working for 17 years. He has been Executive VP Retail Customers of ING Spain and Portugal since June 2014.

