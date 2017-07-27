24 °C
ING Romania’s communications director leaves bank after 11 years

by Romania Insider
Iosefina Frolu, the communications director of the local lender ING Bank, will leave the office on August 7, after 11 years in the company.

Frolu joined the bank in 2006, as marketing and communications director within ING Wholesale Banking, the division for corporate customers, where she built the communications team from scratch.

In 2010, she became communications director for ING Bank Romania. Frolu was responsible for the communication with the media, internal communication, marketing relations with corporate clients and CSR activity.

Before joining ING, she was public relations manager at Brau Union and Heineken and programs coordinator at the public relations agency DC Communication.

[email protected]

