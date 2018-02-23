Inflation drives up Romania’s FMCG market

Romania’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market recorded a 7% increase last year on the household segment, according to a Gfk study.

“Behind this evolution stood the price increase as a result of inflation and not the increase in the purchased volumes, like in 2016. However, the Romanian consumers continued to choose more expensive products, the phenomenon being called up-trading,” according to Gfk.

Home care products saw the highest sales growth in 2017, of almost 10%. Dairy products, packaged food and beverages also recorded growth rates over the market average.

Modern retail held a market share of 59% on the consumer goods for household use market, up by 1.4 percentage points over 2016. Discount and proximity stores saw the fastest growth rates but hypermarkets continued to hold the highest market share, of 27%, followed by supermarkets, with 16%.

