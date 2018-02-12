Industry goes up by 11.7% in Romania in 2017

Romania’s industry turnover went up by 11.7% in 2017 compared to 2016, as the manufacturing industry increased by 11.5% and the mining industry grew by 20.5%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

By main industrial groups, there were rises as follows: in energy industry (+22.5%), in capital goods industry (+16.2%), in intermediate goods industry (+10.2%), in durable goods industry (+8.2%) and in non-durable goods industry (+5.5%).

The new orders in the manufacturing industry increased by 12.9% last year compared to 2016. The new orders for consumer durables went up by 27.2% and those for intermediate goods increased by 17.3%.

Industry generates about a quarter of Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP).

[email protected]