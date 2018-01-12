4.5 °C
Industrial production, up 9.2% in Romania in November

by Romania Insider
industrial production

Romania’s industrial production went up by 9.2% as a gross series in November 2017 compared to the same month of 2016.

The manufacturing industry was the main growth engine, with a 10.2% increase, while the mining industry increased by 4.8% and the energy industry saw a 1.6% decline.

In the first 11 months of 2017, the industrial production increased by 8.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. The production in the manufacturing industry went up by 9%, the mining industry produced 6% more, and the energy industry gained 1.2% over the previous year.

Industry represents almost a quarter of the local economy and has had a significant contribution to Romania’s economic growth last year. In 2016, Romania’s industrial production only increased by 1.2% after a 2.7% growth in 2015.

