Indie film festival kicks off at the Romanian seaside

Indie, a festival dedicated to independent film producers, will take place from August 25 to August 28 in Mangalia, at the Romanian seaside.

The festival includes a competition section for feature films, shorts, and documentaries, as well as a retrospective of films awarded at the event over the past two years. The public can also attend a Stand-Up Comedy evening and a Tango one, featuring music, dance, and film. Indie will end with a concert by folk music performers Nicolae Furdui Iancu and Mariana Deac, alongside the Crai Nou group.

Children can see during the morning screenings of well-known animation films or attend interactive theater shows.

