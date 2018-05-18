Indian citizen dies in Bucharest after attempted balcony escape

A 23-year-old Indian citizen, who had been forcefully detained by two Romanians in a Bucharest apartment, died attempting to escape. He went out the balcony to climb into another room but fell from a height of 14 meters.

The two Romanian citizens have been arrested preventively for 30 days.

According to the prosecutors, the two resorted to violence to take away the victim’s possessions, namely a wallet with cards and RON 50 (EUR 10.7). While one of them left the apartment to go shopping with the cards they had obtained, the Indian citizen attempted to escape on the balcony but fell to the ground.

