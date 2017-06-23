Independent broker withdraws from capital market

Intercapital Invest, one of the largest independent brokerage companies in Romania, announced that it would withdraw from the capital market.

It recommended its customers to transfer their accounts to Tradeville, after signing a partnership with the company. Intercapital is more than 20 years old.

“The main shareholders of Intercapital Invest took the decision to focus on other business interests,” said the company’s president Razvan Pasol.

According to the partnership between the two brokers, Intercapital customers who choose to transfer their accounts to Tradeville will benefit from the same commercial conditions as when working with Intercapital.

The main shareholders in Intercapital Invest are Horia Manda and John Klipper, with a 59% stake. The two also manage of the funds Romanian-American Enterprise Fund and Balkan Accession Fund. Eugen Voicu, the founder and president of Certinvest, is also among the stakeholders, with a share of 23%.

