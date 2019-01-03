Incident at Bucharest train station: Train stops too close to central platform, wagon derails

A train belonging to a private operator stopped too close to the central platform at Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, on Wednesday evening, January 2, and one of its wagons derailed, according to local News.ro.

The train driver failed to stop the train on time and thus the train ran through the buffer stop at the end of line 6 and stopped close to the central platform. One of the train’s cars also derailed. Fortunately, there were no victims as the train was empty and no passengers were close to line 6.

The traffic at Gara de Nord was not affected by this incident, and the authorities are now trying find out exactly what happened there.

