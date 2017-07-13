Impact Hub Bucharest, one of the first organizations in Romania to introduce the concept of co-working for entrepreneurs and freelancers, will relocate to the Timpuri Noi Square mixed project developed by Vastint in downtown Bucharest.

Impact Hub Bucharest will move into the new space on September 1.

The space in Timpuri Noi Square covers 1,600 sqm, 2.5 times bigger than the current space of Impact Hub Bucharest. It will have dedicated offices for teams of 4-9 people, 68 seats in the co-working area, and a 570-sqm area for events.

The three event halls will be equipped for meetings and workshops, as well as for conferences of up to 150 participants. The common spaces will cover 400 sqm and will include a meeting room, Skype booths, relaxation areas, and an outdoor terrace.

Planning for the new space started in January, and the work for arranging the space kicked off in July.

Impact Hub Bucharest also launched a crowfunding campaign on Startarium.ro, via which it aims to secure working capital for this fall. It is also celebrating the new space through a pre-sale campaign with generous discounts. The campaign will end on August 25.

In its five years of activity, the organization founded by Vlad Craioveanu, Oana Craioveanu and Alexandra Pode, hosted more than 1,000 members and organized over 500 events attended by about 12,000 people. Other 2,200 events organized by collaborators and partners gathered more than 80,000 participants.

Present in Bucharest since 2012 and in Cluj-Napoca since 2016, the organization is part of the Impact Hub global network that can be found in over 100 locations on five continents.

Irina Marica, [email protected]