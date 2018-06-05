20 °C
Bucharest
Jun 06, 02:26

Romanian real estate developer Impact awards EUR 23 mln contracts for residential projects

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Vastint

Romanian real estate developer Impact has awarded a EUR 16.75 million contract to local construction company DAS for the construction of its newest residential project in Bucharest, Luxuria Domenii Residence.

The execution period is 16 months from the date of the commencement order.

The developer also awarded a EUR 6.23 million contract to another construction company, Devbon, for six residential buildings in Bucharest’s District 1.

Impact is one of the biggest residential developers on the local market. Its biggest project to date is the Greenfield residential project in Northern Bucharest. The company is controlled by local investor Gheorghe Iaciu and has a market value of EUR 56 million.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now