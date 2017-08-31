25 °C
Immofinanz makes over EUR 24 mln from rents in Romania

by Romania Insider
immofinanz

Austrian group Immofinanz, one of the most important players in the real estate market in Romania, recorded a EUR 24.6 million rental income in Romania in the first six months of the year.

The amount accounted for 21.4% of the group’s total rental income worldwide.

The assets owned by Immofinanz in Romania represent 20.7% of the company’s total portfolio, without including the assets in Russia. Its 72 assets in Romania, including 18 completed properties, have a value of EUR 841 million, with 44 of them being projects under review.

Immofinanz is mainly active in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland.

