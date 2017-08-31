Immofinanz makes over EUR 24 mln from rents in Romania

Austrian group Immofinanz, one of the most important players in the real estate market in Romania, recorded a EUR 24.6 million rental income in Romania in the first six months of the year.

The amount accounted for 21.4% of the group’s total rental income worldwide.

The assets owned by Immofinanz in Romania represent 20.7% of the company’s total portfolio, without including the assets in Russia. Its 72 assets in Romania, including 18 completed properties, have a value of EUR 841 million, with 44 of them being projects under review.

Immofinanz is mainly active in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland.

