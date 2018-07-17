Immofinanz leases 15,000 sqm of office space in Bucharest in first half

Austrian group Immofinanz, one of the largest office owners in Romania, signed leasing contracts for 15,000 sqm of office space in its local projects, in the first half of this year.

The company drew new tenants for 8,300 sqm of office space and extended the leases for another 7,500 sqm in six of its local properties.

IT group S&T Romania is one of the biggest new tenants Immofinanz signed in the first half of this year. The company leased 1,700 sqm of office space in the Bucharest Corporate Center project.

Casino software developer Ezugi Romania also leased 1,500 sqm of office space in the Iride Business Park. Tobacco distributor JT International also extended its lease for 7,100 sqm of office space in the Iride Business Park.

Immofinanz’s portfolio in Romania had a value of over EUR 820 million at the end of last year and generated almost EUR 50 million worth of rental revenues in 2017.

