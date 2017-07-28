Immochan buys office park in Brasov from Swiss investor

French group Immochan, one of the biggest real estate developers and investors in Romania, has bought the Coresi Business Park office project from Swiss investor Philippe Jacobs. The value of this transaction hasn’t been disclosed.

Immochan will integrate the 40,000-sqm office park into its Coresi project, which also includes a shopping mall, Coresi Shopping Resort, and a residential project.

Some 2,500 employees from 30 local and international companies work in the Coresi Business Park, which has been developed on the platform of the former Tractorul Brasov tractor factory. Some of the office buildings are reconverted industrial buildings. The 15-hectare plot allows the development of 100,000 sqm of modern offices over 15 years.

Immochan owns 150,000 sqm of retail space in Romania, in 23 projects. The French group has invested EUR 60 million in the Brasov mall. The group has also been working on a residential project with 3,000 apartments, Coresi Avantgarden, in partnership with local investor Daniela Kasper.

