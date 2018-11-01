14 °C
IMF mission comes to Romania on November 6 to discuss 2019 budget

by Romania Insider
IMF

A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Jaewoo Lee, the head of the IMF mission in Romania, will make a visit to Bucharest between November 6 and November 12.

The IMF team will talk to the Romanian authorities about the recent economic and financial evolutions and about the budget plans for 2019, according to Alejandro Hajdenberg, IMF’s resident representative for Romania and Bulgaria, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The visit will also prepare the Article IV consulting mission to take place at the beginning of next year.

The latest such visit took place in June 2018. The IMF evaluates the member-states’ economies each year, based on Article IV of the institution’s status. Based on the conclusions of these evaluations, the IMF also makes recommendations to the member states.

IMF cuts forecast on Romania’s economic growth

