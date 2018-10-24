IKEA postpones the opening of its second store in Bucharest

Swedish furniture and home decorations retailer IKEA has postponed the opening of its second store in Bucharest for next year.

The opening of the IKEA store on Theodor Pallady Boulevard, in Eastern Bucharest, was initially scheduled to take place at the end of this summer.

“The second store in Romania, which is also the biggest IKEA store in Southeastern Europe, is a complex project and, due to unforeseen internal and external factors, the opening date will move to 2019,” the company’s representatives told Ziarul Financiar.

The new store required an investment of EUR 80 million.

IKEA Romania reported sales of EUR 131 million without VAT in the financial year ended August 31, 2018, up 10.6% compared to the previous year. Some 3.2 million people visited the Ikea store in Baneasa, and the company sold more than 18.6 million products.

