IKEA invests EUR 100,000 in new showroom at Bucharest store

Swedish retailer IKEA has invested EUR 100,000 in a new showroom at its store in Baneasa, Northern Bucharest.

The space covers 1,500 sqm and includes seven new models of furnished rooms, reports local Wall-street.ro.

The Swedish retailer also launched a new catalogue yesterday, whose central piece is the living room. According to IKEA representatives, 85% of the Romanians use the living room as a socializing space. Moreover, eight out of ten Romanians use the living room as a sleeping room.

IKEA Romania recorded a turnover of EUR 123.8 million last year and a net profit of EUR 6.2 million.

