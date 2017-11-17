Logistics firm listed on the Paris bourse enters Romanian market

French service logistics provider ID Logistics, with a turnover of over EUR 1 billion last year, entered the local market by taking over the management of a 60,000 sqm warehouse of the French retailer Carrefour.

The warehouse, located in Chiajna, near Bucharest, will employ 400 people. They will receive and store the products and will deliver them to over 200 Carrefour stores in Romania.

Romania has thus become the 17th market for ID Logistics, a company that manages about 5.5 million sqm of warehouses. The expansion on the Romanian logistics market is part of the company’s strategy to become the largest logistics operator in Europe for industrial and retail customers.

ID Logistics has 19,000 employees in 17 countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

