Austrian musician Parov Stelar released a new video directed by Romanian Hypno. Named Beauty Mark, the song tells the story of a disappointment in love and an attempt to overcome this experience.

Filmed entirely in Romania, near Rasnov, the song is extracted from the artist’s latest album The Burning Spider.

The new video is the second collaboration of the Romanian director with Parov Stelar, after the first video directed by Hypno last fall, for the song Grandpa’s Love.

The new collaboration with the famous Austrian artist completes the Romanian director’s portfolio of international projects. Over the years, Hypno has signed over 50 videos and more than 200 commercials in various countries. He also directed the videos of several Romanian bands such as OCS, Subcarpati, We Singing Colours, Deliric and Lucia.

Marcus Füreder is the man behind the stage name Parov Stelar. His style is a combination of jazz, electro and house, Marcus being considered one of the founders of electro swing.

Parov Stelar performed in Romania several times.

