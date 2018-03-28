Hungary and Poland account for over a third of Romania’s trade deficit

Romania had a trade deficit with Hungary of EUR 2.7 billion last year while the trade deficit with Poland was EUR 2.15 billion. The country only had a higher deficit in its trade with China, namely EUR 3 billion.

Hungary and Poland accounted for 37% of Romania’s trade deficit in 2017, which amounted to EUR 13 billion, up by 31% over 2016, local Ziarul Financiar reported. A third of the trade deficit with the two countries, namely EUR 1.5 billion, came from the food trade and over EUR 1 billion came from the chemical and plastics sector.

Romania also had deficits in its trade with Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Ukraine and recorded a surplus in its commercial relations with Serbia and Moldova.

