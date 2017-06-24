Hungarian gastro-cultural fair, organized near Bucharest this weekend

The Mogosoaia Park near Bucharest will host a fair dedicated to Hungarian gastronomy and culture this weekend, on June 24 and June 25.

The best of the small food producers and craftsmen from Harghita, Covasna and Mures will participate in this special edition of the gastro-cultural trade fair Ozosep.

In addition to food products such as cheese, bread, honey, and cakes, the visitors will also find leather items, toys, pottery, natural cosmetics, jewelry, and decorative objects. Moreover, they will also have the chance to taste the traditional goulash, which will be prepared in big cauldrons. The program will also include music performances.

The event will also host the first edition of Kurtos Fest, an event dedicated to the kurtoskalacs, a popular pastry specific to Hungarian-speaking regions, especially to the Szeklerland region in Romania.

Ozosep Fair will stay open from 10:00 to 21:00 on Saturday and from 10:00 to 18:00 on Sunday. The entry is free.

