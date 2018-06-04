Hugo Boss opens flagship store in Romania after four years of absence

German fashion brand Hugo Boss opened a flagship store in Romania in the retail gallery of the Radisson Blu hotel in Bucharest.

The store was opened in franchise by one of the shareholders of Bere Bauturi Bucuresti, a Heineken distributor, local Wall-street.ro reported.

The new store has 195 sqm and is part of the group’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Romania, the fifth-biggest market in Eastern Europe in terms of sales for Hugo Boss, according to Jesper Gustafsson, international retail director at Hugo Boss. The group also wants to open a second store in Romania in the next 18 months.

Hugo Boss had stores in Romania before, but they were all closed in 2014.

(photo source: BOSS on Facebook)