HuffPost gives readers reasons to visit this Transylvania city

The western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca is described as “a beautiful, vibrant city where you can have it all” in a HuffPost article outlining several reasons travelers should add it to their travel bucket list.

Starting from the argument that the region of Transylvania can offer more than Dracula and vampires stories, contributor Eric Golman looks at Cluj-Napoca’s “bustling nightlife” and many events to convince readers to visit the city. Among the events that take place in Cluj-Napoca are the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Transilvania Jazz Festival.

The recommended sites for visiting include the Botanical Garden, the Central Park, or the Cetatuia Hill, for panoramic views of Cluj-Napoca, but also the Art Museum, hosted in the Banffy Palace, and the Pharmacy Museum.

The article also recommends several sites around Cluj-Napoca, among them the Turda Gorge, the Turda Salt Mine, or the Hoia-Baciu Forest.

