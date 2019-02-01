Huawei opens its first Experience Shop in Romania

Chinese group Huawei, the second-largest smartphone maker in the world, will open its first Huawei Experience Shop in Romania.

The unit will be located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest, and the opening is scheduled for February 2.

Consumers will be able to find here the whole portfolio of Huawei products, ranging from smartphones and tablets to smartwatches, fitness bands and an extensive range of accessories.

Visitors will also be able to test the latest products right after their global launch and will receive information about Huawei embedded technologies. They will also get advice on how to use the devices at their maximum capacity and prevent situations that may occur after a certain period of device usage.

Huawei has over 180,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The Chinese group also has a regional development center.

However, the company is facing a number of scandals abroad. At the beginning of December, the European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip, responsible for the European digital single market, said that the European Union should be “worried” about Huawei and other Chinese companies in technology, because of the risks to the industry and security of the EU bloc. Vodafone, one of the biggest mobile carriers, said it would stop integrating Huawei technology in its networks. In the U.S., the company is being investigated for fraud and industrial espionage.

