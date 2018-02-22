Huawei names new Country Manager in Romania

Chinese group Huawei has named Zachary Jianglinchao as the new Country Manager of its local subsidiary Huawei Consumer Business Group Romania.

Huawei is the second smartphone brand in Romania by market share. Zachary Jianglinchao replaces Fred Wangfei, who has managed Huawei’s local subsidiary in the last three years and will now move on a similar position in Austria.

Jianglinchao has been working with Huawei for ten years and, between 2015 and 2017, he was Country Manager of the group’s subsidiary in Mexico.

The Chinese group also has an international service center in Bucharest. Huawei’s turnover in Romania reached some EUR 260 million in 2016. The group has over 1,400 employees locally.

