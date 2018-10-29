24 °C
Bucharest
Oct 29, 16:54

How many millionaires in Romania?

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanians’ average wealth increased from USD 3,843 per person in 2000 to USD 20,321 per person in 2018, according to a recent study by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

The Romanians’ total wealth thus reached USD 317 billion, considering an adult population of some 15.5 million people.

The number of millionaires in Romania is close to 16,000. Meanwhile, over 9.66 million Romanians have less than USD 10,000. Some 5.52 million have between USD 10,000 and USD 100,000 and 385,000 have between USD 100,000 and USD 1 million.

Of the 15,980 millionaires in Romania, 14,300 had a wealth of USD 1-5 million, 1,042 had USD 5-10 million and 569 had USD 10-50 million.

About 41 Romanians had between USD 50 mln and USD 100 mln, 23 had between USD 100 mln and USD 500 mln, and 3 had over USD 500 mln, according to the report.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now