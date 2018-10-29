How many millionaires in Romania?

The Romanians’ average wealth increased from USD 3,843 per person in 2000 to USD 20,321 per person in 2018, according to a recent study by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

The Romanians’ total wealth thus reached USD 317 billion, considering an adult population of some 15.5 million people.

The number of millionaires in Romania is close to 16,000. Meanwhile, over 9.66 million Romanians have less than USD 10,000. Some 5.52 million have between USD 10,000 and USD 100,000 and 385,000 have between USD 100,000 and USD 1 million.

Of the 15,980 millionaires in Romania, 14,300 had a wealth of USD 1-5 million, 1,042 had USD 5-10 million and 569 had USD 10-50 million.

About 41 Romanians had between USD 50 mln and USD 100 mln, 23 had between USD 100 mln and USD 500 mln, and 3 had over USD 500 mln, according to the report.

