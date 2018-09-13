Government-funded hotel, decaying in western Romania

A hotel built by the Education Ministry in Arad, in western Romania, is now decaying after being abandoned before inauguration.

The hotel cost RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 million) to build and was abandoned six years ago, News.ro reported. It can accommodate 100 people and also has a cafeteria that can seat 200. The hotel was meant to be used by athletes associated with the Gloria School Sport Club.

The government cut the financing when the works were in the exterior finishes phase and the site was abandoned. In time, the building started to decay. Homeless people also took refuge in the yard of the building or at its entrances.

Ioan Coste, the director of Gloria School Sport Club, told News.ro that the club has no authority in managing the hotel until it is finished and handed over by the Education Ministry. He explained that the hotel could prove useful as the club needs the accommodation capacity for when it scouts for talents in the county.

Representatives of the Arad County School Inspectorate told News.ro that the completion of the works will be auctioned again as the company that dealt with the site until 2012 entered bankruptcy. If the ministry allots the needed funds, the works can restart in mid-2019 the soonest.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

