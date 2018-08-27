25 °C
Bucharest
Aug 28, 00:05

Romanian-Dutch duo win second Winston-Salem title

by Irina Marica
Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the doubles title at the Winston-Salem Open tournament last week, for the second time. They are the first team to do so in the tournament’s eight-year history, according to Atpworldtour.com.

In the final, the Tecau/Rojer team beat American Jamie Cerretani and Indian Leander Paes 6-4, 6-2.

This is Horia Tecau’s first trophy after returning to the tennis court. Before earlier this month at the Rogers Cup, he hadn’t played since end-March because of a right foot injury.

Next for Tecau and Rojer is the US Open tournament.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Horia Tecau on Facebook)

