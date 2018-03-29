Romanian plans new route to the top on this year’s Everest climb

Romanian Horia Colibasanu has embarked on a new Everest climb. This year, he plans to open a new route to the top. The expedition is set to start on April 3, with a trekking through Nepal’s Khumbu Valley, and will end in May.

Last year, Colibasanu reached the peak of Mount Everest (8,848 m), without supplementary oxygen or Sherpa support. He also climbed Manaslu (8.163 m), Dhaulagiri (8.167 m), Shishapangma (8.027 m), Annapurna (8.091 m), Makalu (8.463 m), and Lhotse (8.516 m).

In his new ascent, the Romanian will have Slovak alpinist Peter Hámor as an expedition partner. Hámor previously climbed all 14 peaks of over 8,000 meters. Their team experience is of eight years.

“Peter Hámor is one of the alpinists I appreciate very much. He is a good sportsman, fast. He has a lot of experience in the Himalaya. I’m relying a lot on our team for the success of this climb, given the challenge we picked in 2018,” Colibasanu explained.

Horia Colibasanu was born in 1977 in Timisoara, western Romania. He has a day-job as a dentist, which he practices in his home city. He has been climbing mountains outside the country since the age of 21.

This year’s expedition is his 20th international one and his 15th in Himalaya.

