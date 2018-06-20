31.5 °C
Honeywell opens lab for students at Timisoara Polytechnic University in Romania

by Romania Insider
US group Honeywell, which is active in the industrial software segment, has inaugurated a laboratory at the Timisoara Polytechnic University, Capital reported.

The lab will help some 400 students at the electrical engineering faculty to develop their technical abilities and prepare better for future careers.

Honeywell has invested some EUR 16,000 in this laboratory, which includes modern electrical equipment. The company will open another such lab for the computer science and automatics students this fall.

Honeywell is present in Timisoara through its subsidiary Elster Rometrics, which has a research and development center and a production line for electricity meters. The company had over 200 employees in 2017.

(Photo: Universitatea Politehnica Timisoara Facebook Page)

