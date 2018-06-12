June brings first Hollywood Undead concert in Romania

American rap rock band Hollywood Undead will perform for the first time in Romania this June. The concert is scheduled for June 27 and will take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Hollywood Undead was formed in 2005. They released their debut album Swan Songs in the fall of 2008, two years after it was ready, as the band had a hard time finding a company that wouldn’t try to censor the album. The second studio album American Tragedy led to the departure of Deuce and the introduction of Daniel Murillo, but the album turned out to be more successful than the first one, making it in the top 5 on the Billboard 200. Their most recent album Five was launched in late October 2017.

The band members are known for the masks they wear in live concerts, interviews, or videos. Each mask has its own story and is designed in detail by each member.

The Golden Circle tickets for the Hollywood Undead concert in Bucharest are sold out but fans can still purchase tickets in the General Access category, which cost RON 95 if bought before the concert and RON 100 at the door. They can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro or from the Iabilet.ro network: Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX Telekom and Uman stores, Unirii 1 metro station, Cafe Deko, Club Vintage, Club Quantic, Hard Rock Cafe, Beraria H, Expirat Halele Carol, Perfect Tour agencies, and SelfPay.

Irina Marica, [email protected]