Logistics group invests EUR 6 mln in modernizing its fleet in Romania

Hoedlmayr Logistics Romania, a logistics and transport company that specializes in transporting cars, will invest some EUR 6 million in modernizing its fleet.

The company recorded a turnover of EUR 23 million in 2017 when it transported some 80,000 vehicles. Most of the orders were for import vehicles, as the new car sales on the local market increased by about 10% last year, to 105,000 units, while used car registrations went up even more, reaching 518,000 units.

Hoedlmayer Logistics Romania is the second biggest logistics company specialized in car transport on the local market, with over 200 employees and over 100 special transport vehicles.

Hoedlmayr Logistics Romania is the local subsidiary of Austrian group Hoedlmayr.

[email protected]ania-insider.com