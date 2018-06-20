H&M leases 1,000 sqm for new headquarters in Bucharest

H&M Romania, the biggest fashion retailer on the local market, has leased 1,000 sqm of office space in the Unirii View office tower, close to Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

The retailer will occupy one of the building’s upper floors, according to its corporate image requirements. Besides its corporate office, H&M will also set up a showroom that will host different events for partners or fashion and public influencers.

The company was assisted in the lease transaction by real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Real estate consultant Griffes, managed by Andreea Paun, is in charge with leasing strategy and commercial management of Unirii View.

NTT Data, Pernod Ricard and Red Bull have also leased office space in this project. The office tower, which is located on Corneliu Coposu Bulevard, five minutes away from Unirii Square, will be finalized this summer. It has 19 floors and a leasable area of some 17,500 sqm. Belgian investor Yves Weerts has developed this project, which has required an investment of EUR 33 million.

