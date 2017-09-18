Tourists can visit historical spaces of the former Royal Palace in Bucharest

The historical spaces of the former Royal Palace in Bucharest, the current National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR), are open to visitors on September 19 and September 26, for the European Heritage Days.

The historical spaces comprise the Throne Hall, the Royal Living Room, or the Voivodes’ Stairs. These areas have a strong historical, symbolic and emotional importance, representing the “command center” of the monarchy during the reigns of kings Carol II and Mihai I.

In the interwar period, but also after the Second World War, these spaces were used for official receptions to which high-ranking dignitaries from the country and from abroad were invited.

The two paintings that adorn the ceiling of the Voivodes’ Stairs and the Throne Hall are signed by Arthur Verona and Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. They are accompanied by other artworks of famous Romanian artists such as Nicolae Tonitza, Iosif Iser, Rudolf-Schweitzer-Cumpăna, Ștefan Popescu, and Ion Theodorescu-Sion.

Individual visitors can see these spaces on September 19 and September 26, from 11:00 to 19:00. One ticket costs RON 10 per person.

Guided tours can also be organized on request, for groups of maximum 15 people. Those interested can book a tour at [email protected]

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia; photo by Britchi Mirela)