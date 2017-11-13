New Hilton hotel opens in Bucharest’s Old Town in December

The first Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Bucharest will open in December in the Old Town.

The four – star hotel is located in a revamped historic building, near the National Bank headquarters, and is the first large chain hotel in the Old Town.

The Lithuanian investors who own the hotel through local company Apex Alliance also own the Europa Royal hotel in the Old Town, and are interested in other hotel locations, according to Maria Dragulin, director of the Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town, interviewed by News.ro. It took them two years to finalize the new hotel, and are now facing challenges in finding staff to fill in the 80 positions, with 35% of the jobs currently still available.

The hotel’s revamped building was erected in 1886 based on plans by an Austrian architect. For most of the last century, it hosted insurance and banking institutions, as well as a Trade Ministry headquarters. It also hosted the Ion Tiriac bank in the 90s.

In recent years, the derelict building was empty. The new owners bought the building from investor Adriano Mengotti.

The 201-roomed hotel will have five conference halls and charge a starting tariff of EUR 100 a night during the week. Dragulin expects a 70 to 75% occupancy rate, with most of the clients coming from the corporate segment – 70%.

New Hilton Garden Inn hotel will open in Bucharest’s Old Town in a few months

[email protected]